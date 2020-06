A clothes dryer fire damaged a home on Minot’s southwest side Tuesday morning, according to Minot Fire investigators.

The Fire Department said it responded to smoke coming from a basement at a home in the 400 block of 8th Avenue SW just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

All occupants had safely evacuated before crews arrived on scene.

Fire crews successfully put out the flames and ventilated the home, before turning it over to the owners around 4 p.m.