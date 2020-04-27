Drone technology used to improve missing person searches, other emergencies

In the wake of the search for a missing boy this past weekend, Minot Police are working to incorporate drone technology into searches for missing people.

Drones may soon play a key role in searching for missing people.

This past weekend, Minot Police received support from UAS company SkySkopes to aid in the search for a missing two-year-old boy.

Police Chief John Klug says the department is looking into having its own drone program.

“We have had some discussions about it. We have had some policies prepared so if we do get a program running, we've kind of got the ground work done,” said Klug.

Police across the country are now are now using drones to help them with things such as missing person searches, active shooter incidents, and crowd monitoring. They say having that birds eye view can help evaluate safety and security before sending in officers.

While this was the first time for Minot Police, drones can be used for a number of emergency responses such as wildfires, floods, and tornadoes.

“They are certified as essential service personnel all over the country. So our pilots are essential service personnel even in shelter in place states because of the virus,” said Matt Dunlevy, SkySkopes President & CEO.

Keeping the community safe from high in the sky.

Klug says SkySkopes was on scene within 20 minutes.

They ended up not needing the drones to find the boy, but the department may partner with SkySkopes again.

As for the missing boy, he was found safe in an unoccupied nearby house, and is back with his family.

