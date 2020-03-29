Driving range opens

Good news for golfers, Pebble Creek in Bismarck opened up it's driving range Saturday and other courses in the area are following suit.

They have restrictions in place to keep up social distancing, keeping indoor facilities closed or limiting the size of groups. On the range they've spaced out the stations at least six feet.

"Being outside in general is fantastic. We're inside most of the time, especially with this COVID stuff. Just trying to be social distanced from different people but golf is the perfect sport for that, you're hundreds of yards away from each other." said Kyle Splichal, Bismarck.

Staff say they will also be wiping down golf carts between rounds as well. ​