Drivers license forgiveness

Coronavirus is now spreading into some of the state' s more remote areas, including Pierce and Ramsey counties. And Gov. Doug Burgum has announced new measures to reduce community spread.

With seven more cases today, the total now is at 26.

North Dakota will start acknowledging driver's licenses and motor vehicle registration that was accurate as of March 1. The governor saying that until the emergency ends, any driver's license at motor registration valid before March 1 will be recognized as valid.

"If your drivers license ran out the other day and you're worried or you've got a family member who's sick and you didn't want to come in or weren't able to conduct that online, your drivers licenses is still valid as is your vehicle registrations," Burgum said.

But for many in this state, the economy has taken a toll on industries and jobs. The governor issued executive orders that he says cuts red tape so that those claiming unemployment benefits will be able to file quicker and received checks quicker.

"You can imagine a team processing 80 [claims] per day, now facing 1,600 and growing, we're trying to reduce the reduce the administrative burden and trying to get checks out to people faster," Burgum said.

A few days ago, Your News Leader confirmed talks between North and South Dakota to exchange testing supplies for swabs. A Department of Health official said that deal will not happen, however South Dakota will be sending 1,000 swabs to North Dakota and federal agencies will be sending 4,000 to North Dakota as well. North Dakota will not be exchanging anything for those swabs.