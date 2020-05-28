Driver in Rolette County fatal crash charged with criminal vehicular homicide

Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against the 26-year-old driver of a vehicle involved in a rollover crash Tuesday in Dunseith that killed a passenger.

Ryan Fluhrer, of Dunseith, faces a felony charge of criminal vehicular homicide and a misdemeanor charge of aggravated reckless driving.

Investigators with the North Dakota Highway Patrol said Fluhrer lost control of his vehicle on Highway 281 around 6:30 p.m., and rolled.

One passenger was tossed from the vehicle. First responders pronounced Donovan Counts, 26, from Bismarck, dead at the scene.

Fluhrer and another passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Court records indicate that deputies smelled alcohol in the vehicle, and believed Fluhrer was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the crash.

Fluhrer made his initial appearance Tuesday on the charges in district court in Rolla, and will appear for a status conference June 8.

He remains in custody in the Rolette County Law Enforcement Center.

