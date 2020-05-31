Drive-up microchipping for pets

According the American Veterinary Medical Association dogs that are micro-chipped have about a 22 percent chance of returning to their owner from the pound. For cats, there's just a 1.8 percent return rate and experts say that number could be even lower during the pandemic.

The former Sears parking lot at the Gateway Mall transformed into a first-ever drive up microchip event Sunday. Rescues across the country have held similar events. Furry Friends Rescue volunteers say they offered people hand sanitizer which is a product they already use while micro-chipping.

"We're doing what we can and we're asking people to be responsible as well when they come and again, hence the car-side service so there's less face to face interaction," said Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue volunteer, Terri Woo.

Volunteers say there's a learning curve to an event like this because of the ongoing pandemic but say they might use the techniques to hold more events in the future.