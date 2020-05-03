Drive-thru COVID-19 testing Monday and Tuesday at Williston High School

Upper Missouri District Health Unit in collaboration with the City of Williston, Williams County Emergency Management, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williston Fire Department and other Emergency responders, Southwestern District Health Unit, ND National Guard and ND Department of Health will be a hosting drive-thru COVID-19 testing this week at the Williston High School. On Tuesday, May 5th, the event will be open to Williams County residents. Individuals who are exhibiting symptoms and are over age 12 can be tested at the event.

The event will begin at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, and vehicles will be allowed to line up along the route starting at 10:00 AM. Testing will go until 4:00 PM or until all test kits have been used.

Those who want to participate must be in a motor vehicle. Anyone wishing to access the testing site must do so from 26th Street, then turn north onto 44th Ave West. Traffic control officers will provide additional guidance. Please turn on your vehicle's 4-way flashers to let traffic control know your intentions of entering the COVID testing line. For testing site instructions, please tune into 1620 AM on your radios.

To ease traffic flow, we ask that the public to avoid the area if possible. Although businesses and residences in the area will remain accessible during the event, we ask that traffic in the area be minimal and cautious of parked cars on the route.

Sections of Prairie Commons Street, 32nd Street West, 37th Street West and 44th Ave West will be closed during the event.

As an additional note, the testing site will be set up on Monday, but will be limited to pre-identified group testing. The site will only be available to the general public on Tuesday.