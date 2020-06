Graduates from Trinity Health's Nurse Residency Program will be able to celebrate their achievement with a drive through ceremony.

The ceremony will be held on June 30 at 11 a.m. in Oak Park.

Graduates will receive a pin, certificate, and gift bag while remaining in their vehicles and driving in a parade like fashion.

The ceremony will also include a prerecorded message graduates can listen to on their car radios as they drive through the park.