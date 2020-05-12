Dr. Fauci testifies before Senate committee for first time since pandemic began

Infectious disease expert+ on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said “I think we’re going in the right direction, but the right direction does not mean we have by any means total control of this outbreak.”

Dr. Fauci testified before a Senate committee Tuesday for the first time since the pandemic began.

He discussed eight potential vaccines currently in development, along with the potential for a "second wave" of the virus next fall, and how the number of nationwide coronavirus deaths could be higher than reported.

But Fauci said his biggest concern is reopening too quickly, adding states that don't follow all of the federal guidelines could cause future outbreaks.

But North Dakota leaders say our state's situation is unique.

“They're federal guidelines, not mandates. And our governor, who has done a marvelous job, applies them to the context of our state. And I think that this experiment, if yousays will, is what's worked very well for North Dakota up to this point,” says Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., added "local officials working with public health experts to increase testing and ensure health care providers are well-equipped will play a key role in helping to safely re-open economies."

The senators say they believe North Dakotans are smart enough to follow the necessary guidelines and prevent a future outbreak.

