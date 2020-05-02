Downtown Stanley recognizes senior class with banners

One photography studio in Stanley is recognizing the senior class by hanging banners of their senior photos throughout the town.

Ashley Skarsgard the owner of Oliver and Crew, got the idea to order banners through a social media post. Skarsgard then asked businesses to help sponsor the project. Within days 43 banners were sponsored and hung from local businesses across town.

"Its not about me, it's mostly about them, it's about their parents. They've waited for a long time for this, they've prepared for graduation, their yards, everything to host. And now they don't even know if they're going to be able to have an open house now," said Skarsgard.

Skarsgard says the senior banners will be hung up through graduation.