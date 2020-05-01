Downtown Minot businesses begin gradual reopen

Some downtown Minot businesses began the gradual reopen Friday.

Cookies for You in Minot remained open through curbside pick-up, but Friday the dining area opened back up to the public for the first time in a month.

Owner Casey Klein said it feels normal again to finally be able to let people in, but they will keep the number allowed inside to 20 guests for now.

“It feels a little bit more like normal, and it was great seeing some of the familiar faces again, we have a morning coffee crew, and some those guys came back today. So it was great seeing them. We have a few people that come for lunch very frequently, their back so it was nice seeing the familiar faces,“ said Klein.

Only half of a business' normal capacity will be allowed in at a time according to state guidelines.

