Doug Larsen reflects on his District 34 primary win

The Mandan area's state Senate race has been decided, and the result may be an unexpected one.

District 34's state Senate Republican primary was a race between Alan Anderson and Doug Larsen.

Anderson had received a laundry list of endorsements and help from PAC monies, yet Larsen came out on top.

Over 2,000 votes were cast in the district, leaving a discrepancy of about 340 votes between the two candidates.But this gave Larsen a nearly 14% lead over Anderson.

“I had to look at the results about three times before I dare say anything. We were optimistic, we were hopeful, but we expected it to be a very small margin,” said Larsen.

Larsen attributes the success to grassroots efforts, saying his campaign knocked on doors for 39 days straight.

Larsen will move on to the general election in November where he will compete for the District's State Senate seat against Democratic nominee Adam Michal.

