Dorothy Moses staff holds second parade for students

Many schools have held parades over the past several weeks. It’s a fun way for staff and students to see each other, while still maintaining a proper social distance.

Friday, the staff at Bismarck’s Dorothy Moses elementary held their second parade. Teachers say they miss their students so much, they had to think of a way to see them.

"We want to be a part of our community and we want to see everybody. And on a beautiful day who doesn’t want to be out doing this?" says Jon Krantz, Moses P.E. teacher.

Krantz hinted that they may do a third parade before the end of the school year. Friday’s parade lasted about an hour and a half and took teachers and staff through their students’ neighborhoods.

