Doosan Bobcat temporarily suspends production

Doosan Bobcat announced the company is temporarily suspending production at manufacturing facilities in North Dakota and Minnesota in response to COVID-19.

Directors say the temporary shutdown will begin Monday, April 6. Production is set to resume as normal on Monday, April 20.

The shutdown will impact three factories in North Dakota and one in Minnesota. About 2,200 North Dakota employees and 100 in Minnesota have been temporarily laid off and advised to file for unemployment benefits.

Directors say they're working to help employees receive benefits as soon as possible.

"We are working really closely with the state of North Dakota to waive that one week waiting period. Minnesota has already waived it. So, the employees in Minnesota will be eligible right away if they meet the state of Minnesota's requirements," said Stacey Breuer, Doosan Bobcat director of corporate communication and public affairs.

Breuer says this decision comes as demand for Bobcat's products has declined due to COVID-19 and the company anticipates upcoming supply chain challenges. She says they want to protect the health and safety of their employees.

Doosan Bobcat is temporarily suspending production at the North Carolina facility as well.