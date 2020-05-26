Donnell Preskey Hushka runs for Bismarck School Board

Seven people are running for two open seats on the Bismarck School Board.

Among those candidates is North Dakota Association of Counties Government Affairs Specialist Donnell Preskey Hushka.

Preskey Hushka wants to have an active role in the decision making process with the school board because of the impact it will have on the community's students.

Preskey Hushka said the biggest challenges for the district are overcrowding and school safety.

Preskey Hushka said: "I work on a lot of policy and legislative issues that affect our counties, affect our auditors and sheriffs. So anywhere from roads to jails to elections budgets any thing that really impacts our counties are issues that I work at."

Her goals, if elected, are to add more school resource officers to schools to increase safety and for the school board to work with county commissioners and city commissioners to determine where population growth will occur so the district can better plan.

