Dolores Camp: Trailblazer for the deaf

Lindsey Solberg Herbel has caught the attention of North Dakotans, as she stands beside Governor Doug Burgum during his frequent coronavirus press briefings, interpreting his words for the state’s hearing impaired.

Of all the people who have become fans of the reluctant sign language celebrity, perhaps no one has been more mesmerized by Lindsey, than Dolores Camp.

For Camp, watching Solberg Herbel is like taking a trip back in time.

There isn’t much in her nearly 92 years of living that Dolores Camp doesn’t recall.

“I can remember a lot of things from way back,” she laughs.

Lately, she’s been reminiscing about how her life changed 70 years ago.

“My son is totally deaf,” said Camp.

A bout of spinal meningitis left her son, Steve, unable to hear. He was nine months old.

“There could have been other things, so I thought we were blessed to just have the deafness,” said Camp.

But in the 50s, raising a child with a handicap wasn’t easy.

“I remember when you had a handicapped child, it was kept in the back room if you had company,” she recalled. “You didn’t talk about that child or anything.”

That was never an option for Camp.

“Heavens no! He was the cutest kid in town you know,” she said with a smile.

Camp was her son’s biggest cheerleader; sending him to the North Dakota School for the Deaf at age five.

“He’s going to make his own living, have his own job, have his own life,” she explained when asked about sending him to school.

Camp stayed in Bismarck, where she was a trailblazer for the deaf community.

“I was just nosey enough all the time!”

She brought the first teletype to the state.

“What are you on earth for if you’re not here to help someone else?” she asked.

A nurse by trade, Camp found her passion was helping others. She taught herself sign language and started interpreting for deaf people in the community. Now, she finds herself tuning into Governor Doug Burgum’s press briefings to watch Solberg Herbel.

“I remember a lot of it, but so many new words with this virus,” Camp said. “I can get enough in between, so I know what she’s saying.”

She wears a broach, as a reminder of her son.

“It’s the sign for ‘I love you,’” said Camp.

It’s also a sign of her love for him and of her acceptance for all who are different.

Steve Camp graduated from the School for the Deaf and eventually got a job working for Senator Quentin Burdick in Washington, D.C.

In 1990, Dolores was a recipient of President George H.W. Bush’s Points of Light Award and traveled to Orlando, Fla., to be recognized. She also served on the Mayor’s Committee for the Handicapped for several years.

She said she learned more from the people she was advocating for than they learned from her.

