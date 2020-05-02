Doctors say herd immunity will bring the end of COVID-19

Health care workers say the pandemic is a long way from over.

Doctors at Sanford Health in Bismarck say the end to the COVID-19 crisis will come in the form of herd immunity. They say this will come from either enough people catching the disease to build up an immunity causing the spread to stop or from a vaccine.

"We're far, far away from having any sort of herd immunity for this thing. My estimate is that it's going to take 80% of the population to be either previously infected and recover or immunized before any sort of herd immunity occurs," says Infectious Disease Consultant for Sanford Health Doctor Noe Mateo.

Mateo says it's important to continue with health safety precautions in the meantime.