Divisions formed within the republican party in the district 8 primary race

Since June 8 is a primary election, most legislative races are uncontested within parties.

But it's different in District 8, which is north of Bismarck.

Three candidates, one incumbent, but only two open state representative seats.

The competing candidates are maneuvering through quite an interesting race.

When Representative Vernon Laning, R-Bismarck, decided not to run for reelection, four republicans stepped forward to run.

Candidates Dave Nehring and David Andahl have been a team from the beginning, leaving candidate Bob Wheeler and incumbent Representative Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, on their own.

With Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., contributing nearly $2 million to the Dakota Leadership PAC, he's pouring money into campaigns like Nehring’s and Andahl’s.

"The idea that this is something that doesn't happen and is really unusual, again, there's no basis or fact for the claim. I mean just look at politics in America over the last, since its founding, this would just fit right into that," said Burgum.

But many are sticking up for the incumbent, even former Gov. Ed Schafer voiced his opinion on social media saying, "Representative Delzer has always been a solid conservative voice in the legislature. With the spending sprees in the last couple of administrations, had it not been for people like Jeff Delzer, the budgets would be much higher."

Candidate Bob Wheeler agreed.

"Every single citizen, every voter in the vote of North Dakota owes Jeff Delzer a debt of gratitude for holding those purse strings," said Wheeler, District 8 state representative candidate.

He's coined himself as the true political outsider in the race.

"I do not have connections with the governor and the PAC, I am the true outsider," said Wheeler.

Nehring and Andahl call themselves political outsiders, but have found themselves endorsed by the district party and Burgum.

"It was a great grassroots effort. We had, we talked to a lot of people leading up to that and it was amazing then to get the support of some great conservatives," said Nehring, District 8 state representative candidate.

Burgum says he'll make a decision on whether to support candidates he didn't endorse closer to the general election.

There's still some time to apply for a ballot or drop off your ballot at your county auditor's office.

To find the office in your area, you can go online to vote.nd.gov.

