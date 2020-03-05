District 8 suspends k-12 efforts and discusses dissolution

Williams County School District 8 voted to suspend all efforts to transition to a K-12 district until further notice, and are forming a committee to explore dissolution, reorganization, and property transfer.

These were decided during Wednesday’s special board meeting, which was the first one new members Chris Jundt and Sarah Williams were a part of following the recall election.

The new Board President, Dawn Hollingsworth said there will likely be a lot of meetings and major decisions made within the next month.

“This wasn’t about dissolution today. This was about creating those conversational pieces and creating the committee. And like I said in the beginning, I know it’s sensitive, and I know it’s tough,” said Hollingsworth

They are planning a joint meeting with District 1 next week to discuss what needs to be done to keep current District 8 high-school students at Williston High School this fall. This is following District 1’s decision to close enrollment due to overcrowding classrooms.