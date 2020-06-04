District 28's State Representative race has three incumbents running for two seats

The District 28 State Representative race doesn't have an open seat, but it's still a competitive race.

Three incumbents are running, but only two seats are available.

Two incumbents served their last term in District 28, while the other is moving to the area from District 12. Jim Grueneich, originally from Ellendale in District 28, served in the Jamestown area since 2016.

He said he wants to stay involved in state office.

"Because you're elected once, it's not an appointment for life, I mean, it's an election. Anybody is up to being challenged," said (R) Jim Grueneich.

Representative Mike Brandenburg is supporting Grueneich instead of Representative Jeffery Magrum, the incumbent he has spent the past term working with.

"Out of 47 budgets, he voted against 40 of them. Now, you can say you're saving taxpayer dollars, but you can't help the district when you vote against everything," said Representative Mike Brandenburg, R-Edgeley.

With Governor Doug Burgum endorsing Brandenburg and Grueneich, Magrum believes the endorsement is an overreach.

"It's a breach of separation of powers that we have in our government. Executive branch interference in the legislative branch shouldn't be tolerated and it sets a bad precedent," said Representative Jeffery Magrum, R-Hazelton.

The candidates do agree on issues supporting nursing homes and infrastructure, but where the two endorsed candidates and Magrum disagree is on how much should be spent on those issues.

The primary election will take place on Tuesday June 9th, but there’s still have time to send in your mail-in ballot.

If you still need a ballot, you can go to vote.nd.gov or call your county auditor's office.