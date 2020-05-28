Dirt track racing to return to Nodak Speedway this weekend

Nodak Speedway has been silent since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but that's about to change.

Minot dirt track racing is back after a COVID-19 hiatus. Track president Brandon Beeter said while the 2020 debut is nerve-wracking, the planning process has run its course to host Opening Night.

"There's been a lot of hard work by a lot of people to put the proper measurements in place that we're following all the guidelines, and I'm excited to get the 2020 season underway," said Beeter.

Beeter said the biggest differences to setting up a socially-distanced race night can be found in a few places.

"Around the concession area, ticketing area and booths. Make sure that my drivers are parked six feet apart from one another when they're used to parking right next to one another," said Beeter.

Track officials recommend wearing a mask at the races, sitting apart if you don't live together with anyone in your group, and staying home if you're a high risk individual or if you feel sick. The races will be streamed on DarnTV.com.

The original opening night was scheduled for May 3. Now the green flag will wave four weeks later on May 31.

