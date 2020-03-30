Direct cash payments to show up faster for those who filed electronically

About 88% of North Dakotans filed their taxes electronically in 2019.

They can expect to see their direct cash payments from the stimulus package much faster than those who didn't.

The direct cash payments outlined in the Coronavirus Relief Bill will go to American individuals earning less than $99,000 and couples making $198,000 combined.

Individuals will receive $12,000 while couples will receive two times that, plus an extra 500 per child.

Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin says people can expect to see payments in their accounts within three weeks.

Those who haven't authorized direct deposits will see a slower turn around with mailed checks.

"The federal government has said they expect the checks or the direct deposits to be out in a few weeks, it will likely take a little longer if you did not electronically file," says ND Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger.

The Internal Revenue Service is using banking information from both 2018 and 2019 tax returns.

"The IRS is going to make a big push for people to go out and update their information with them if they've had some changes,” said Rauschenberger.

Although many can expect to get the direct payments, adult dependents are being left out.

"They're being claimed as dependents and don't know they won't get a check in the mail or they're believing that they're going to be counted inside that dependent category where there parents will get $500, and I think there's going to be a huge disappointment when they realize that's not the case," said North Dakota University Systems student member Kalbe Dschaak.

With so many Americans filing for unemployment, many college aged dependents may not be able to rely solely on their parents for all their expenses.

"Just because you're being claimed by your parents, doesn't mean that you're getting financially supported in every way that you need," says Dschaak.

He says with campus closures, many students are left without a job.

If your information has changed since the last time you filed your tax returns, you can contact the IRS or update your current address on the IRS.gov website.