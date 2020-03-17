Diocese of Fargo cancels mass amid COVID-19 pandemic

The diocese of Fargo is suspending public Mass services beginning Wed., March 18, until further notice, according to Bishop John Folda.

The move comes in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision includes cancellations of Mass, sacraments, and parish events.

Only up to 10 people can attend weddings, funerals, and the baptism of infants.

Priests will continue to provide sacraments on an individual basis.

The diocese includes 130 parishes in 30 counties in eastern North Dakota. It stretches from the eastern border of the state to as far west as Westhope and Velva.

You can find Bishop Folda's full statement

According to a post Monday on the Diocese of Bismarck website, Bishop David Kagan says he is reluctant to have all Masses cancelled, but the diocese has made adjustments to parts of the Mass, including the Communion and the Sign of Peace.