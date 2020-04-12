Digital billboard Easter scavenger hunt

It's a different holiday scene with people staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, but inspired one North Dakota company to create an interactive scavenger hunt, while social distancing. The two day event by i-Digital Advertising included a clue at each of its billboards around Bismarck.

"We wanted to allow people to take a break; take a break from the negativity and uncertainty and everything that we see going on right now...because we don't know where things are at," said Taylor Danielson, of i-Digital Advertising.

A few hundred gift cards from local Bismarck businesses were awarded to people who could solve the scavenger hunt. Danielson says they might use the billboard for future hunts.

The billboards spell out, “Stay Strong BisMan”.