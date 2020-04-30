Dickinson temporarily suspends recycling

The City of Dickinson has temporarily suspended their Recycling Program due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city's Solid Waste Division made the announcement on April 9. The decision was made due to the safety of their limited staff, as well as the materials needing to be shipped across state lines to be recycled in Minnesota.

Until then, residents are asked to throw their recyclables with their other solid wastes.

Recycling fees have been waived as of the beginning of the April utility bill.

