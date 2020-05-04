Dickinson students learn leadership skills during COVID-19 pandemic

Every year, the Dickinson Chamber of Commerce invites high school seniors to be a part of the "Leadership Dickinson" program.

One day a month, students are immersed in the community, and challenged to start their own project. This year, the students have faced challenge after challenge, but those challenges have helped them develop important leadership skills.

Eve Heupel has gotten used to stepping outside her comfort zone.

“I had to call radio stations about the 5K. I was really nervous about that,” said Heupel, a senior at Dickinson Trinity High School.

Heupel is a part of the Leadership Dickinson program.

“These students are incredible,” said Christina Jorgensen, executive director of the Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce.

This year's class has been unlike any other. They’ve had to hold planning meetings online.

“It's coming together really well,” says Heupel.

It is their virtual 5K, a fundraiser for the Domestic Violence Rape Crisis Center in Dickinson.

“Domestic violence is more prevalent in our community that people think,” says Dickinson Trinity high school senior Adelyn Emter.

The event was supposed to be an in-person road race. COVID-19 forced the students to rethink their idea.

“They are still hosting the event; it’s not what originally thought, but it will still be successful. And they’ve managed to complete a project even though there were some hurdles,” said Jorgensen.

The students hope people from beyond Dickinson will take part in the virtual run. They're also asking people to cover their sidewalks with purple and teal hearts and ribbons.

“Showing our support can be very impactful for people,” explained Emter.

Equally impactful: the leadership lessons they've learned during this project and this global pandemic.

“This is something I feel all the students of today are learning today, to be resilient. What a great leadership skill resilience is,” said Suzi Sobolik, Leadership Dickinson program director.

And that's a skill they'll carry with them even after the pandemic is over.

The virtual run starts on Wednesday. You can learn more about the virtual 5K and register at dickinsonchamber.org. All proceeds will go directly to the DVRCC.

