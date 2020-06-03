Dickinson protest stays peaceful with help from a motorcycle club

Hundreds of protesters gathered along Third Avenue in Dickinson Tuesday evening to protest for justice for George Floyd and equality in the judicial system.

Although the parking lot was split into two groups, they came together for one purpose.

A small idea, backed by a large movement.

"I thought I was going to be here by myself. And to see this now it brings tears to my eyes, if gives me hope in my heart that my friends and my family who are not white they have a future. Maybe someday they wont have to go through what these people did," said Amanda Pollard, an organizer of the protest.

Although the crowd was smaller than other cities, their purpose remained the same.

"We're aware that it wasn't Dickinson PD, that did that, and people are like, why Dickinson though? But its America as a whole and we are just one other town that needs to wake up and look at what is happening to our country and to our people," said Elizabeth Henderson, an organizer of the protest.

Across the parking lot, hundreds of bikers surrounded the mall for a second night in a row.

"We're not here protecting the mall, were here protecting our town and South West North Dakota, the North Dakota way in case people are here for different purposes or hidden agendas," said Mike, one of the bikers.

But both groups wanted the best for their town.

"They we're scared for their community. They were here to protect their community. They weren't here to hurt us and we spoke with them today, and were on the same page. We want peace we don't want violence," said Henderson.

In the end, the protesters will go home, but their purpose will be heard by many.

"We wanted to unify the community and stand together. United we stand, divided we fall," said Henderson.

For the remaining 8 minutes and 46 seconds, protesters lied on the ground in honor of Floyd.

