The Dickinson Police Department is searching for a Dickinson man who didn't return to the South West Multi County Correctional Facility on Feb. 22.

In a social media post police say 26-year-old Bryce Reisenauer didn't return to the facility from his work release.

A warrant has been issued for Reisenauer, and he has been charged with escape.

If you know the whereabouts of Reisenauer you're asked to call Dickinson Police on 701-456-7759.