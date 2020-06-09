Dickinson man severely burned in storage unit fire

Police say a 22-year-old Dickinson man was severely burned in a fire in a storage unit on 1st Avenue West.

He also suffered from smoke inhalation and was initially treated at a Dickinson emergency department before he was airlifted to another facility.

His name and condition have not been released.

Police are investigating both the cause of the fire and the activity occurring in the storage area.

They received an early morning 911 text concerning activity at a storage unit in Dickinson's north industrial park, but were unable to locate anything suspicious at that time.

The fire was reported just before 6 a.m.

