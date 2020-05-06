Dickinson man charged with manslaughter released on bond

A Stark County Judge approved the release of a man charged with manslaughter.

Forty-four-year-old Jeremy Olheiser was released from jail on a $5,000 bond and promise to appear for a manslaughter charge.

Dickinson Police say Olheiser shot his cousin in March at an apartment in the 900 block of Meadows Drive in Dickinson.

Police found Olheiser later in the afternoon and say he admitted to shooting 39-year-old David Galster.

The Judge ordered Olheiser to turn in any firearms he has in his possession.

According to court documents the order outlining Olheisers release was signed on March 26, 14 days after the shooting occurred.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18.

