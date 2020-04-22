Dickinson man accused of supplying runaway juveniles with cocaine and meth

A Dickinson man is charged after police say he gave two juveniles drugs while keeping them in a hotel room.

Dickinson Police say 24-year-old Bradley Tomlinson had two juvenile’s in his hotel room at the Red Roof Inn in Dickinson and was giving them cocaine and methamphetamine.

Police say one of the juveniles was a runaway that was being sought by law enforcement agencies.

Tomlinson is charged with two counts of endangerment of child, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, harboring a runway minor, and false reports to law enforcement.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15.

