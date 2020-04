Dickinson city officials and state health experts are working together to provide free COVID-19 testing in a drive-thru event at the West River Community Center.

Testing Tuesday is focused on folks who are more likely to come in contact with the virus through their work, including first responders.

But Wednesday, testing will be opened to the public from 9:30 to 3 mountain time or until tests run out.

It will be open to those 12 and over who are showing symptoms.