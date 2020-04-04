Dickinson church hosts drive thru to hand out blessed palms

Sunday is Palm Sunday, and although churches won't be having Palm Sunday services because of the coronavirus pandemic, one church in Dickinson is making sure parishioners have the blessed palms they would normally receive during Palm Sunday mass.

Staff at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church set up a drive-thru in the church parking lot Saturday. They had three stations: one to pick up blessed palms and hand-made crosses, another to turn in raffle tickets and donations, and a third to purchase homemade noodles that were supposed to be sold at the annual spring festival. Staff that handed out the palms and other items wore masks and gloves. People stopping by rolled down their car windows, and staff handed the items to them. Monsignor Joshua Schumacher was happy with Saturday's turnout.

"It's been amazing. Thank God it happened now because in 2020 we have an infrastructure in place with Facebook, with our website, with our app and with online giving to keep us surviving. For that we are really grateful. It's just really great to see all the people again," said Schumacher.

"Easter is on its way and our lives have been changed. This is great to have drive by to pick up our palms for Easter," added parishioner Becky Roshau.

St. Wenceslaus will be offering a Palm Sunday Mass online Sunday morning at 9:30 MDT.

