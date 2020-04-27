Suspicious object in Dickinson shuts streets, businesses shelter in place

Dickinson Police have confirmed that a suspicious object, described as a "cylindrical object found attached the chain link fence of the DOT shop/yard" in northern Dickinson has been located. In an abundance of caution, authorities are recommending nearby businesses to shelter in place, and have temporarily shut down and 21st St. West from Sims to 3rd Ave West.

Full release below.

"There was unusual/suspicious cylindrical object found attached the chain link fence of the DOT shop/yard located in north Dickinson this morning. Due to the makeshift objects appearance and in practicing an abundance of caution, business in the vicinity have been asked to shelter in place and 21st St. West from Sims to 3rd Ave West has been temporarily closed, please use alternative routes when travelling this morning."