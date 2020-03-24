Dickinson Trinity students​ back in class, from home

School districts across the state are preparing for distance learning.

The Gov. Doug Burgum has ordered schools to submit those plans to the state by Friday. Distance learning must begin no later than April 1.

At Dickinson Trinity, distance learning is already underway.

Classes look a little different at Dickinson Trinity this week. Students started distance learning on Monday.

"There were a lot of nerves," said Trinity history teacher Amy Grinsteinner.

Nerves for teachers and students. The school is using Microsoft Teams to connect students and teachers and to keep school in session during the coronavirus crisis. There are live lessons, student help sessions, and even morning prayer.

"We are trying to be as normal as possible and keeping kids engaged from their own homes," said Grinsteinner.

Students are happy be back in their school routine.

"It's different than what we are used to. But it’s more normal than I was expecting," said Jake Daniel, a junior at Dickinson Trinity.

"I was missing school last week. I was ready for school to start up again," added seventh grader Nick Sobolik.

Teachers are ready to finish the school year online if they have to.

"Our mantra right now is plan for the worst, hope for the best," said Grinsteinner.

And through it all, they say they, and their students are learning some important lessons outside the classroom.

"Go with the flow and realize this whole situation isn’t up to us. There is more to it than. Our students are going to God in all of it. I think our kids’ faith, they are going to come out so much stronger," said Trinity Marketing Coordinator Kelli Schneider.

Stronger, and even better prepared for life after high school. Trinity preschool families were able to pick up packets of learning materials to do at home and grades kindergarten through sixth are using other internet resources to continue classes online.