Dickinson State University simplifies tuition for fall

Dickinson State University is simplifying tuition rates for this fall.

The North Dakota State Board of Higher Education approved DSU's request to adopt a simplified tuition rate structure for undergraduate credits.

Earlier this year, the university's administration began reviewing tuition rates and fees for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year, to address concerns regarding face-to-face and online classes, and the complex nature of added fees based on the type of course enrollment.

The tuition rates have been simplified to two-rates to include resident and non-resident per-credit tuition models.

The cost per credit will be the same whether courses are taken online or face-to-face, and regardless of the number of credits taken.

Each credit hour will cost $249 for residents in North and South Dakota, Montana, Minnesota, and Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and cost $319 for other non-residents.

The university leaders also said there will be no additional access fee beyond mandatory course fees to all courses for online distance education credits.

DSU leaders said the new tuition model will allow professional advisors and faculty to more easily advise current and prospective students, creating a clear educational and financial plan to help them reach their academic goals.

