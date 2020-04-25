Dickinson Representative plans to re-open barbershop with or without the Governors permission

Governor Doug Burgum has remained optimistic on allowing the Executive Order closing restaurants, hair salons, and other businesses to expire this week, allowing many to re-open on Friday. However, he did say that plans can change. But one state legislator isn’t going to wait any longer.

In a Facebook post, Dickinson Representative Luke Simons said he will be re-opening his barbershop on May 1st even if Burgum extends the business closures. He referred to the Executive Orders as “tyrannical”.

“People need to be North Dakota Smart. And to me, North Dakota smart is people doing what they think they should be doing for their own safety. But in Mexico, Russia, China, there are governments there. The people there are used to their governments telling them when they can open and when they have to close. But America? No, we moved here from stuff like that. We don’t want to be that way," said Simons.

Last week, Simons and a dozen other Republican Legislators sent a letter to Burgum asking his to allow the executive order to expire on April 20th. He ultimately extended the closures through April 30th.

Violating an Executive Order is a Class B Misdemeanor and carries a fine of up to $1,000. Simons said his shop will only accept one appointment at a time and will use all precautions.

Bob Simons, the father of Representative Luke Simons is the pastor for New Life Pentecostal Church in Dickinson.