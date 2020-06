The Dickinson mayoral race has two candidates this year, with one incumbent.

The incumbent is Scott Decker, he is the compliance and safety officer for ND Pharmacy, INC. He says the most important issue is to watch the budget. He wants to repair and upgrade infrastructure, and improve the quality of life in the city.

“We really need to be good stewards of the people's money, and really look at our budget, and prioritize programs, and prioritize projects,” said Decker.