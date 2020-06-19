Dickinson City Commissioners voted to rescind a vote on Odyssey Theater

Dickinson City commissioners voted to rescind a vote for a land purchase.

In 2018, the city sold part of the parking lot across from city hall for the construction of a theatre.

The original sales agreement said the city could buy back the property at 90% of the sale price if construction had not started within 18 months.

Earlier this year, Odyssey Theater placed a construction fence around the site, as well as adjacent parking lots and sidewalks.

Some residents are unhappy with the loss of parking, while others are in favor of a new theater and what it could mean for the city.

Both sides took their concerns to commissioners.

Retiring Dickinson City Commissioner Carson Steiner said: "City government should not pick winners and losers and that's what we did at the last meeting. We picked a winner and a loser depending on what side you were on."

The commissioners will bring the topic back for discussion at the July 7 meeting.

