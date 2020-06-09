Sobolik and Odermann secure seats on the Dickinson City Commission

The Dickinson City Commission has two open seats, and of the four candidates Suzi Sobolik and John Odermann are the winners.

Suzi Sobolik is a physical therapist in Dickinson. Her goals are keeping the budget on track and ensuring a strong quality of life in Dickinson.

John Odermann is manager of Mission Services at CHI St. Alexius in Dickinson. His goal is to drill down on the budget. He wants the commission to facilitate discussion between stakeholders in the community. He wants to support city staff and improve transparency.