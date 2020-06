The Devils Lake Police Department says fentanyl is to blame for a series of overdoses in the Lake Region area.

They say it is being sold as 30 milligram Percocet or Oxycontin.

The pills are small, round, and appear in various shades of blue.

According to police they look similar to others confiscated by Mid-West Law enforcement.

They ask anyone with any information on the drugs to contact law enforcement.