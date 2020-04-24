Developer files in District Court

Dakota Pioneer Land Co, LLC has filed a lawsuit in district court against Burleigh County after the county denied its development.

The Dakota Pioneer Land Co, LLC plan is to develop some farmland into 161 homes. Arthur Goldammer says the county denied the rezoning even though the company met all of the requirements by the county.

"The county commission has been making decisions that go against their own staff recommendations, that go against the land use plan, it seems like the ordinances don't matter, based on just public input from surrounding neighbors," said Arthur Goldammer, DPL President.

Several residents from the area spoke out the meetings while the change was being considered.

"It's busy, it's ridiculously busy. You can sit at the stop sign of 26th and Seventy-First forever, and now we're putting 900 more cars on the road," said Mary Jo Arman, Bismarck.

Commissioners say they received about a hundred emails a day against the development and how it handles sewage.

"I actually love the idea. I'm not okay with this one because it discharges, however well meaning and well tested, and whatnot. I think if you were doing this subdivision uphill of my place I'd be looking for some dynamite or something," said Brian Bitner, Burleigh Commissioner.

Goldammer says he wants a judge to look over things because he's concerned the county is ignoring a plan that tax payer money was used to write.

"Read the land use plan, and the ordinances, and the staff recommendations in a black and white manner without influence of a couple of neighbors who've gotten used to deer in their backyard and wide open fields to make a logical, orderly, lawful decision," said Goldammer.

County commissioners declined to comment on the lawsuit.

