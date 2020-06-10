Detective teaches ethics in criminal justice at Dickinson State University

A Dickinson Police Detective has decided to expand his career in criminal justice by teaching it to others.

Dickinson Police Department’s Detective Sgt. Kylan Klauzer is the new Ethics in Criminal Justice professor at Dickinson State University.

Klauzer said he's a proud alum of Dickinson State University. He graduated in 2005 with his degree in political science and says this is a good opportunity to teach students what he's learned in his 15 years with the Dickinson Police Department.

Klauzer said he's looking forward to student discussions and hopes to provide more insight from a professional's standpoint.

Klauzer said, "Dickinson State afforded me a great chance to get an education and then, you know, I elected to stay here with the community and serve in law enforcement because of all the opportunities the city of Dickinson and the people and such have given me."

Klauzer said the police department has been very supportive of his journey to teach, and hopes this has a positive impact on his colleagues, as it will show DPD's role in the community.

Klauzer is set to begin his teaching career in August.

