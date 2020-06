This year's Independence Day celebration from the Minot Fireworks Association will continue on as planned.

This year’s celebration will take place July 4 at 10:45 p.m. at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds.

A parking lot party for the event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Clarion Hotel Convention Center across the street.

VIP parking will be available, and you can watch the fireworks choreographed to music by tuning in to 90.1 FM.