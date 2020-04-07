Des Lacs-Burlington teacher gets surprise birthday parade

Students at Des Lacs-Burlington surprised their teacher Nicole Sasso with a parade at Oak Park Monday night for her 28th birthday.

Sasso says she did not see it coming, and was happy to spend some time with the kids with schools being closed.

"I had no clue. I have my pizza coming. I'm going to pick up my pizza after this. I did not see it coming at all. Tears were flying. My heart's racing. I am literally the happiest teacher right now," Sasso said.

The surprise group met at the HighAir Ground trampoline park at 7 p.m. before the big reveal. Wearing her cat sweatshirt, Sasso said it was a "purr-fect" birthday.