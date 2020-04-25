Derrek Tuszka drafted by the Denver Broncos

With the 254th pick in the NFL draft the Denver Broncos selected former NDSU standout Derrek Tuszka. Tuszka, the 2019 Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year, was one of just six FCS players selected in the draft.

He was a three-year starter at NDSU, first team All-American in 2019, and finished fifth in NDSU history with 29.5 career sacks totaling 202 yards.

The 37th draft pick out of North Dakota State, Tuszka is just the second defensive end selected in the program's Division I era. The first was 2014 Buck Buchanan Award winner Kyle Emanuel, who played four seasons with the Chargers before retirement.

Tuszka going to the Broncos with the second-to-last selection in the seventh round gave NDSU its sixth draft pick in the past seven seasons. He is the first Bison selected by the Broncos since two-time Super Bowl champion cornerback Tyrone Braxton was drafted by Denver in 1987.