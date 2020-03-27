Department of State working to bring Americans home from other countries

A group from the Liberty Evangelical Church in Williston were on a mission trip in Peru, when the Peruvian president shut down travel, stranding them there.

On Friday, the U.S. State Department commented on what it's doing to help thousands of Americans get back home.

As of Friday, the group of five is still stranded in Peru.

They say they've been in contact with North Dakota lawmakers daily.

"Kelly Armstrong and Sen. Cramer, they have kind of helped us with some of the information they've gotten, they've passed it along to us," said Mike Cannon, a Williston resident stuck in Peru.

In D.C., the State Department says getting Americans from Peru back to the U.S. has been difficult.

"It’s been challenging working with the government of Peru over the last week, but we have been able to start getting those flights in and getting people out," Morgan Ortagus, a spokesperson for the State Department.

The families are hopeful they'll return home soon, with the help of government leaders.

"We are encouraged by our representatives taking an interest in what we're doing down here and helping us get home. That's very encouraging and then also, its on the news that were seeing on TV that they are aware of us out here in Peru and they’re working towards getting us home," said Doug Flaten, a Williston resident stuck in Peru.

In Montana, Sen. Steve Daines announced the return home of five residents stranded in the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement, he says he will continue to exhaust all options to endure every Montanan is home safely.

As for the families in Peru, they say they receive daily calls from South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds office.

"Americans can always get back into their nation, no matter what travel advisory or alert that were in around the world. We always make sure that Americans can come home," said Ortagus.

The State Department says it plans on having more than 70 flights back to the United States within the next nine days.

Those trips will bring back nearly 9,000 Americans.

The Peruvian President has extended the shutdown to April 12.

They hope to get a flight back to North Dakota before then.

