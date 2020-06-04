Department of Corrections Director Leann Bertsch resigns

North Dakota Department of Corrections (DOCR) Director Leann Bertsch turned in her resignation to Gov. Doug Burgum.

Bertsch served the state for 15 years.

A release from the governor’s office says she is leaving to the private sector.

In her resignation letter, Bertsch thanked the governor for the opportunity to lead DOCR and said the department “is well-positioned to continue the innovative work that it has become known for.”

The interim director is Dave Krabbenhoft who is the DOCR director of administration.

Krabbenhoft has served with DOCR since May 2002.

