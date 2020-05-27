Dental practices begin resuming hygiene visits

After weeks of only taking emergency cases, some dental practices in the Magic City started getting back to business as usual.

Broadway Family Dentistry followed National Dental Association guidelines which urged dentists to only take emergency cases.

That advisory ended on May 1 and the dental practice resumed taking hygiene clients on May 4.

Owner Dr. Bethany Jensen said they are still encouraging patients to make appointments over the phone and to wear masks when coming in.

Jensen said patients are pleased to have access to their dentists again.

”I would say overall the patients have been very grateful of us being able to be open again and for them to be able to see their hygienist or their dentist. In general, the feedback has been very good, patients have seen that all dentist offices are trying to take additional precautions,” said Jensen.

Jensen said at the start of the pandemic the practice had to reschedule hundreds of appointments.

