The Williston Police Department says they are aware of demonstrations being planned for Tuesday evening at Harmon Park.

Orgnizers say the demonstration is planned for around 8 p.m.

Police say they have had productive dialogue with organizers and they also say the parking lot of Harmon Park closes at 9:30 p.m., and all city parks close at 10:30 p.m.

This is a developing situation, and we will continue to bring you the latest.